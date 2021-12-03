Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Tenable reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,946 shares of company stock worth $4,499,665 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenable by 57.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

