Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 57,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,028,367 shares.The stock last traded at $20.53 and had previously closed at $20.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

