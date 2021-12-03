TenUp (TUP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.41 Million

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $132,626.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00061298 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 103.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,527,596 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

