Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Teradata alerts:

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.