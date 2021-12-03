Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,084.60 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $983.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $779.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 351.00, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,840,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,110,851 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

