Tether Gold Achieves Market Cap of $188.38 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Tether Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,784.77 or 0.03310154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $188.38 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00043756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00241122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

