Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $571,161.60 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $571,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TTEK opened at $187.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.14 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

