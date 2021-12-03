TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Cut to $36.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 114.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TGTX opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.