The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $150,879,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK opened at $56.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.