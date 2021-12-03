The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

BKGFF opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.61.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

