The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,056.86

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,056.86 ($13.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,086.63 ($14.20). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,085 ($14.18), with a volume of 21,265 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,056.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

