The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Clorox by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Clorox by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Clorox by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.