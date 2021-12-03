The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,591.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,252,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,217 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.