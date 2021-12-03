The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives $24.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ExOne by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ExOne by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ExOne by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExOne by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after buying an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of ExOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE remained flat at $$26.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.22 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. ExOne has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $66.48.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

