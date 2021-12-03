The Graph Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $4.22 billion and $117.46 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001576 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00240131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

