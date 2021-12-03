The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.89 million.

HCKT traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,178. The firm has a market cap of $613.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

