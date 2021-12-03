The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,491,000 after acquiring an additional 609,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.