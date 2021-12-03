The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 63.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southern by 201.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,347 shares of company stock worth $5,735,871. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.42.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

