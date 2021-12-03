The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $147.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $267.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

