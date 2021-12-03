The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 274.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $996,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 18.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 207.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Shares of DIS opened at $147.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.63 billion, a PE ratio of 135.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

