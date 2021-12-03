TheStreet Downgrades American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to D+

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.