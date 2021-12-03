TheStreet Downgrades iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of IRBT opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. iRobot has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iRobot by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

