Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,259 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $27,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 190.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.