Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $196.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.28 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

