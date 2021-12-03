Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $21.84 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,154 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of Toro worth $21,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $51,603,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Toro by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,428,000 after acquiring an additional 355,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,966,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of TTC opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

