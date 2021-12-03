Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $22.50 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 838.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 242,669 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $22,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 868.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

CSGP stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.