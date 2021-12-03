Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $25.24 Million Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.13% of Innospec worth $25,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Innospec by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $84.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.81. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.98%.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

