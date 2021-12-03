Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 2,123 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $26,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Globe Life by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after acquiring an additional 271,964 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $22,598,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 17.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,690,000 after purchasing an additional 161,492 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,636,000 after purchasing an additional 115,756 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.69%.

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

