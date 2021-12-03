Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 20,881 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of RingCentral worth $23,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 71.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 57.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.90.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $198.67 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.63 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.95 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,364 shares of company stock worth $20,734,620 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.