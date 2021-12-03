thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €9.80 ($11.14) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.57 ($14.28).

TKA traded down €0.24 ($0.28) on Friday, reaching €9.68 ($11.00). 4,146,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is €9.23 and its 200-day moving average is €9.06. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

