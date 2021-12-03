Timberline Resources (TLRS) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS: TLRS) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Timberline Resources to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A -$3.38 million -4.83 Timberline Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.59

Timberline Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Timberline Resources Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Timberline Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources Competitors 798 3518 3796 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 70.25%. Given Timberline Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Timberline Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Timberline Resources peers beat Timberline Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

