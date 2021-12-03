Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Titan International stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. Titan International has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,276,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 731,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 123,193 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

