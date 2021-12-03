Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. 1,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

