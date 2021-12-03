Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.86

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.86 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 297,128 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.57. The company has a market cap of £113.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

In other Tiziana Life Sciences news, insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £18,375 ($24,007.06). Insiders have acquired 197,500 shares of company stock worth $10,037,500 in the last three months.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

