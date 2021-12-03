Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.86

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.86 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 297,128 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.57. The firm has a market cap of £113.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.54.

In other news, insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 197,500 shares of company stock worth $10,037,500.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

