Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.16 and last traded at $38.32. Approximately 21,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,178,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.74.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $6,182,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $2,997,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $15,515,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $24,980,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $8,412,000. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

