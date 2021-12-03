Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.

Tokyo Electron stock opened at $131.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.44. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $86.56 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

