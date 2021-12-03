Tornado Cash Hits Market Cap of $51.12 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $46.48 or 0.00082086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $51.12 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00062991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00093843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.83 or 0.07956804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,578.96 or 0.99912183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.