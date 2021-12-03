Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $104.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 54,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,699,551 shares.The stock last traded at $75.18 and had previously closed at $71.73.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

