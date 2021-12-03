Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$106.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$91.00” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, August 27th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.16.

TD stock traded down C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$95.64. 2,225,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,825. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$70.25 and a one year high of C$96.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.72.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

