Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their outperform rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$89.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a $91.00 rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perfom rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$91.37.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at C$96.50 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$70.25 and a 12 month high of C$96.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.