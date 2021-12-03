Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.78. 4,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,851. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

