Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $9.35 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after buying an additional 574,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after buying an additional 174,722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after buying an additional 320,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $70.20. 12,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

