Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 4,262 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,730. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.