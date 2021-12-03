TOWER (TOWER) Price Tops $0.0931 on Exchanges

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for $0.0931 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $22.12 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TOWER has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00043698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00240787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

