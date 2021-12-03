Townsend & Associates Inc Has $384,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,437.36 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,421.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,415.63. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

