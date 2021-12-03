TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Sells $1,238,790.00 in Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $1,238,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:TPGY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 278,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,082. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.