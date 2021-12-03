TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.65 Million

Analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will report sales of $41.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.96 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted sales of $33.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year sales of $140.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $140.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $189.57 million, with estimates ranging from $184.52 million to $198.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

NYSE NRDY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, Director Gregory Mrva purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 451,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $5,213,000.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

