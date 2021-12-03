Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $227.65 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.03. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

