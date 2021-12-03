Tranchess (CHESS) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $118.70 million and $71.30 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00004366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,942.01 or 0.98584258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00049923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.87 or 0.00662385 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003151 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,916,809 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.